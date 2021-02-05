Jacob Zuma orders ANCYL to not dare block Julius Malema from Nkandla

Former president Jacob Zuma is said to have instructed members of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in KwaZulu-Natal not to prevent EFF leader Julius Malema from entering his Nkandla homestead, apparently after receiving reports they were planning to do so.

“They r (are) mobilising. We will chase Youth League members (because) the visit is not political‚” said a source with intimate details of the meeting - scheduled for Friday.

Zuma and Malema stunned the country this week when they agreed on Twitter to have a meeting over tea.

SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE understands that Malema is due to arrive in Nkandla at 11am.

“(The) Old man said youth league members must not stop Julius. Juju is coming around 11 or 12 with (Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile) Masina. It will be a meeting extended to lunch‚” said the source‚ who asked to remain anonymous.

The meeting came after Zuma announced that he would defy a Constitutional Court order by refusing to appear before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.