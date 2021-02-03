'Jacob Zuma has done nothing wrong, leave him alone': Ace Magashule

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has slammed those calling for the removal of former president Jacob Zuma from the ruling party, describing them as populists seeking the media's attention.

A livid Magashule expressed these sentiments on Wednesday on the sidelines of a visit to the home of the late anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Rebecca Kotane.

He was speaking just days after Zuma publicly said he would defy a Constitutional Court order that he must appear before the state capture inquiry.

On Monday, Zuma said he would not co-operate with the inquiry despite the apex court's ruling compelling him to do so. He said he did not fear imprisonment should his decision be considered a violation of the law, a move which has been heavily criticised.

However, Magashule said Zuma had done nothing wrong.

“What has Zuma done now? Just leave comrade Zuma alone. President Zuma is a South African. He has his own rights,” Magashule said.