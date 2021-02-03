Zuma remains relentless in dragging his party and country into an abyss backwardness
ANC brand now associated with looting, cronyism
“A good name is more desirable than great riches, to be esteemed is better than silver or gold.” (Proverbs 22.1 NIV)
This verse from the Bible is a direct antithesis of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs which postulate that esteem needs do not take precedence over basic and material needs such as food and shelter. The pursuit of a good name should take precedence over the pursuit of wealth. With human beings, a good name is earned by honourable behaviour, godly wisdom, moral courage, and personal integrity. In corporate terms, companies seek a good name through the building of brands to maximise stakeholder value...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.