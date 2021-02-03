Zuma remains relentless in dragging his party and country into an abyss backwardness

ANC brand now associated with looting, cronyism

“A good name is more desirable than great riches, to be esteemed is better than silver or gold.” (Proverbs 22.1 NIV)



This verse from the Bible is a direct antithesis of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs which postulate that esteem needs do not take precedence over basic and material needs such as food and shelter. The pursuit of a good name should take precedence over the pursuit of wealth. With human beings, a good name is earned by honourable behaviour, godly wisdom, moral courage, and personal integrity. In corporate terms, companies seek a good name through the building of brands to maximise stakeholder value...