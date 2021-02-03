Columnists

Zuma remains relentless in dragging his party and country into an abyss backwardness

ANC brand now associated with looting, cronyism

By Nathaniel Lee - 03 February 2021 - 07:43

“A good name is more desirable than great riches, to be esteemed is better than silver or gold.” (Proverbs 22.1 NIV)

This verse from the Bible is a direct antithesis of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs which postulate that esteem needs do not take precedence over basic and material needs such as food and shelter. The pursuit of a good name should take precedence over the pursuit of wealth. With human beings, a good name is earned by honourable behaviour, godly wisdom, moral courage, and personal integrity. In corporate terms, companies seek a good name through the building of brands to maximise stakeholder value...

