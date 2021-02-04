Council of Churches 'deeply concerned' by Jacob Zuma's defiance

The South African Council of Churches (SACC) has criticised former president Jacob Zuma's decision not to co-operate with the commission of inquiry into state capture, in defiance of a ruling by the Constitutional Court.

The council said in a statement on Thursday it was deeply concerned about the possible implications of Zuma's decision.

“Mr Zuma claims that the law has been applied differently for him in what he refers to as the 'Zuma agenda'. South Africans have heard from witnesses at the Zondo commission, and at the very least, they require a response from Mr Zuma and his lawyers.

“It is about Mr Zuma to give the evidence and not leave without a response. It has nothing to do with the person of deputy chief justice [Raymond] Zondo. We still hope Mr Zuma will change his mind, for his sake and our sake, to use the opportunity afforded by the commission to explain himself,” said the council.

It said evidence from witnesses who testified at the commission would leave a permanent perception of Zuma’s involvement in corrupt activities against the state.

“His declaration of defiance against the commission is disappointing and regrettable for the people of SA.

“We are deeply concerned about where this might go and the possible dent in our national reconciliation journey, as well as respect for the law. Mr Zuma is an immediate past head of state and government, as well as the immediate past leader of the governing party.