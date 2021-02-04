Man in BMW kills two and himself
My lucky escape from crazed gunman: Car guard tells how Vaal shooting spree started
Siyabonga Mvo was standing in the parking lot with the manager of a shop when a BMW X5 came speeding their way.
He ducked and the car hit the shop manager of a shop at Vanderbijlpark Convenience Center...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.