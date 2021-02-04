South Africa

Man in BMW kills two and himself

My lucky escape from crazed gunman: Car guard tells how Vaal shooting spree started

By Promise Marupeng and Penwell Dlamini - 04 February 2021 - 07:17

Siyabonga Mvo was standing in the parking lot with the manager of a shop when a BMW X5 came speeding their way.

He ducked and the car hit the shop manager of a shop at Vanderbijlpark Convenience Center...

