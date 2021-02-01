Former association boss had gone to buy fat cakes

Widow baffled why taxi owner hubby was gunned down

Mystery has shrouded the killing of a Soweto taxi owner who was shot multiple times while walking home from the shops, where he had bought fatcakes for breakfast.



Paul Khathi, 61, was gunned down on Thursday. His widow, Thembi Khathi, yesterday told Sowetan that she did not know why her husband was killed because he did not have any qualms with anyone but believes that his murder was a hit. ..