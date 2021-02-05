Columnists

Probe the police's response to shooting

By Sowetan - 05 February 2021 - 08:16

Police actions regarding their response to the scene where a man went on a shooting spree in the Vaal, killing two people this week, must be investigated.

According to a witness, Siyabonga Mvo, at Vanderbijlpark Convenience Centre was the first scene, he ran to a nearby police station to report what he had just seen. This was after the gunman had knocked down someone with a car, got out and started shooting randomly...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
X