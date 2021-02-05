Probe the police's response to shooting

Police actions regarding their response to the scene where a man went on a shooting spree in the Vaal, killing two people this week, must be investigated.



According to a witness, Siyabonga Mvo, at Vanderbijlpark Convenience Centre was the first scene, he ran to a nearby police station to report what he had just seen. This was after the gunman had knocked down someone with a car, got out and started shooting randomly...