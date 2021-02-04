Covid-19 death toll passes 45,000 as 400 fatalities recorded in 24 hours

SA recorded 398 Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, as the country breached the 45,000 mark for confirmed fatalities.

In a statement on Wednesday night, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said that there were now 45,344 confirmed deaths linked to the coronavirus.

Of the newly recorded fatalities, 138 were in KwaZulu-Natal, 97 in Gauteng, 67 in the Western Cape, 46 in the Eastern Cape, 21 in Mpumalanga, 12 in the Free State, nine in the Northern Cape and eight in the North West.