Lessons of vision from Afrikaners building a R300m university

Two years ago, trade union Solidarity, which represents predominantly white Afrikaner workers, announced an ambitious initiative to build a world-class private university in Centurion outside Pretoria. This is part of a R4.4bn project called Solidarity NetWork, which includes a comprehensive alternative school system, an occupational training college, a university, financial aid for education, a network of occupational guilds, mentorships, job placement and protection in the workplace.



The costs for building the university were estimated at R300m, and the money would come from contributions from Solidarity members and the larger Afrikaner community...