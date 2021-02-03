Columnists

Shocking that R431m spent on unnecessary cleaning of Gauteng schools

Lessons of vision from Afrikaners building a R300m university

03 February 2021 - 07:30

Two years ago, trade union Solidarity, which represents predominantly white Afrikaner workers, announced an ambitious initiative to build a world-class private university in Centurion outside Pretoria. This is part of a R4.4bn project called Solidarity NetWork, which includes a comprehensive alternative school system, an occupational training college, a university, financial aid for education, a network of occupational guilds, mentorships, job placement and protection in the workplace.

The costs for building the university were estimated at R300m, and the money would come from contributions from Solidarity members and the larger Afrikaner community...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
X