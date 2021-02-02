Group says stats will help government plan what services need to be provided
African Diaspora Forum welcomes Covid vaccine for undocumented migrants
The African Diaspora Forum has welcomed the government's decision to include undocumented people in its Covid-19 vaccine programme, saying it should be used to provide a picture on the number of these migrants in the country.
Chairperson of the forum Vusumuzi Sibanda said the organisation has been calling for the government to find a way of recording details of undocumented people and this was an opportune time...
