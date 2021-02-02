South Africa

Group says stats will help government plan what services need to be provided

African Diaspora Forum welcomes Covid vaccine for undocumented migrants

02 February 2021 - 11:44

The African Diaspora Forum has welcomed the government's decision to include undocumented people in its Covid-19 vaccine programme, saying it should be used to provide a picture on the number of these migrants in the country.

Chairperson of the forum Vusumuzi Sibanda said the organisation has been calling for the government to find a way of recording details of undocumented people and this was an opportune time...

