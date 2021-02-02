SA records 2,548 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, the lowest in two months

SA recorded its lowest daily Covid-19 infections in exactly two months, with 2,548 cases confirmed in the past 24 hours.

On December 1, there were 2,295 new infections recorded — and since then the number of daily new cases shot up, reaching a second wave high of 21,980 on January 8.

The new cases confirmed on Monday came from 21,549 tests, at a positivity rate of 11.82%.