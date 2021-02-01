Ramaphosa vows transparency on Covid vaccine rollout amid concerns

The government has not been sufficiently transparent about the Covid-19 vaccine rollout strategy but it wants to do better, admitted President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday.

He was speaking at the annual National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) organised labour school just hours before SA was scheduled to receive its first consignment of the vaccines from India, which he described as the most extensive campaign in the history of the country.

“We are now entering a new phase in our fight against the pandemic ... This will mark the beginning of a mass vaccination campaign that will be the most ambitious and extensive in our county's history. It will reach all parts of the country and will be phased to ensure that those most in need are prioritised,” he said.