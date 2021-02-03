South Africa

Community blames contractor for not securing hole

Teen drowns in construction ditch

03 February 2021 - 08:29

An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old drowned in a ditch in Matatiele, Eastern Cape, which was left open allegedly by a contractor who was fixing a road in the area.

Sinethemba Magadla from KwaHlomendlini village went for a swim in the ditch with is friends  on Friday but did not make it out alive. The group of boys had been herding cattle when they decided to go for a swim. ..

