Community blames contractor for not securing hole
Teen drowns in construction ditch
An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old drowned in a ditch in Matatiele, Eastern Cape, which was left open allegedly by a contractor who was fixing a road in the area.
Sinethemba Magadla from KwaHlomendlini village went for a swim in the ditch with is friends on Friday but did not make it out alive. The group of boys had been herding cattle when they decided to go for a swim. ..
