Little girl drowns trying to fetch fallen shoe from river

Mosa Mbele's shoe fell into the river. She jumped in, trying to retrieve it. But she could not swim and the current was strong. She drowned, causing angry Phuthaditjhaba residents to go on a rampage.

She was seven years old and had gone to the Kgoptjane River with her sister Moleboheng, 12, to fetch water for her family on Saturday.

They were forced to do so as the Maluti-A-Phofung municipality has not had running water since December.

Residents blame her death on the local council, a failed municipality that owes its local water supplier as well as Eskom over R4bn.

When Phindile Mbele sent her two daughters, Mosa and Moleboheng, to the river, she did not expect any trouble as the two had been to the river on numerous occasions.

But the fall of Mosa's shoe into the water appears to have made her jump in.