South Africa

Boy, 12, drowns in public swimming pool in Durban

By SowetanLIVE - 24 December 2019 - 06:42
A boy drowned at a public pool in Sydenham, Durban, on Monday.
Image: Supplied

A 12-year-old boy drowned while swimming in a public pool in Sydenham, Durban, on Monday afternoon.

Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said the child was found unresponsive in the water. "The patient was pulled out the water by lifeguards, who started CPR after noticing the patient was unresponsive and not breathing," he said.

"A Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner arrived on scene and initiated a full advanced life-support resuscitation."

Despite their best efforts, however, the boy's condition deteriorated rapidly and he was declared dead on the scene.

