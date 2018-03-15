Basic education minister Angie Motshekga says it is “completely unacceptable” for a five-year-old child to have drowned in a school pit latrine in the Eastern Cape.

Viwe Jali from the Luna Primary School in Bizana‚ in the Eastern Cape‚ fell into a pit latrine and died on Tuesday.

“The death of a child in such an undignified manner is completely unacceptable‚ and incredibly disturbing. I would like to send my sincere condolences to the family of our Viwe Jali‚ who passed away tragically on Tuesday. I cannot begin to know the trauma the parents are experiencing‚ it is truly a tragic incident and my sympathies are with them‚” said Motshekga in a statement on Thursday.

Democratic Alliance MPL Edmund van Vuuren said the tragedy should serve as a “wake up call” to the minister and provincial education MEC “to sort out the infrastructure mess at schools in the Eastern Cape”.

“How many more children must die needlessly‚ how many court cases must be held‚ how many more of our children will be left in the poverty trap because they are not given the benefits of a decent education‚” asked Van Vuuren.

Police are investigating the circumstances around the death of the child and counselling services have been provided at the school.

The tragedy echoes that of five-year-old Michael Komape who fell into a pit latrine at Mahlodumela Primary School in Polokwane in 2014. His family has been embroiled in a protracted legal battle‚ suing the state for more than R3-million.