Durban boy drowns while swimming with friends in lagoon

A dip in the ocean for a group of young friends ended in tragedy after an 11-year-old boy drowned at the La Mercy lagoon, north of Durban, on Thursday.

Craig Lambinon, spokesperson for the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said a team of rescue workers, including police search-and-rescue members, responded to a report of a "drowning in progress".

"Lifeguards initiated a search for the 11-year-old boy who went missing in the water while swimming with a group of friends aged between nine and 12. A search-and-rescue dog managed to establish the location of the child in the water, before a diver brought his lifeless body to the surface.

Paramedics declared the child dead on the scene.

"The body has been taken into the care of forensic pathology services.

"Police have opened an inquest docket," Lambinon said.