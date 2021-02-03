Soccer

Uthongathi 'will attack as usual' in Nedbank fixture

NFD minnows promise Pirates a surprise

By Charles Baloyi - 03 February 2021 - 08:27
Pitso Dladla (Head Coach) of Uthongathi FC.
Pitso Dladla (Head Coach) of Uthongathi FC.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/Gallo Images/BackpagePix

The level of energy and excitement in the Uthongathi camp ahead of their Nedbank Cup encounter against Orlando Pirates is a bit of a concern to their head coach Pitso Dladla.  

Uthongathi are preparing for their first round showdown against Pirates at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3pm). Dladla said his boys did not need extra motivation for the big game against the Soweto giants. But he admitted that he is worried that the excitement can get the better of them on match-day.

"I am from training, and I saw different energy levels. Everybody is eager to play this game, but I am worried about the individuals. The players must play for the team and not themselves. We should play as a team and control these energies. I hope that we will have this thing under control," said a worried Dladla.

The coach fears that the players might play for television and use the platform to audition for contracts in the top-flight division.  

He said they have a nasty surprise for Bucs and have been watching their games closely. "They have their loopholes at the back, and we are planning to expose their weakness in the defence. They have skillful players, but we have a surprise for them," said Dladla in a virtual press conference.

The KZN-based side are sixth on the GladAfrica Championship log table with 17 points from 10 games. They are known for their attacking prowess and Dladla said he has no plans to change their playing style against Pirates in Soweto.

"We don't come with anything new. We will stick to our philosophy and have a go at Pirates. We have a lot of new players."

Maluleke happy as a part-timer at NFD table-toppers

Veteran midfielder Jabu Maluleke doesn’t mind Sekhukhune United using him sparingly this season, emphasising he’s just satisfied the team is doing ...
Sport
1 day ago

New striker Somlaga fills JDR with renewed hope

JDR Stars owner-coach Nditsheni Masisi is confident about their promotion prospects, pinning his hopes on their new Cameroonian striker, Auguste ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
X