Tributes pour in after KZN transport MEC Bheki Ntuli dies from Covid-related complications

Condolences are streaming in for KwaZulu-Natal transport MEC Bheki Ntuli, who died at a Durban hospital on Saturday from Covid-19 related complications.

Ntuli, 63, was appointed to the position of MEC in September 2019. He previously served as chairperson of the transport and community safety and liaison portfolio committees for three consecutive terms.

At the time of his death, he was also a member of the ANC’s provincial executive committee (PEC).

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala lauded Ntuli as a “humble, loyal, dedicated, hard-working, wise, exceptional leader and exemplary servant of the people of KwaZulu-Natal”.

“MEC Ntuli has been on the front line combat, working day in and out in all government efforts to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on citizens. He is a soldier who died with his boots on.

“He was a team player, who always led from the front, including when it came to fighting Covid—19 in the province, he led many campaigns against the virus as the chair of the justice, crime prevention cluster with the provincial command council,” said Zikalala.