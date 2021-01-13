Eastern Cape mayor dies after short illness

Ingquza Hill mayor Bambezakhe Goya has died.

Goya was admitted to Margate Hospital on Sunday after a short illness.

Council speaker Ntandokazi Capa said Goya, who took the reins in 2019 after the removal of previous incumbent Pat Mdingi, died on Monday evening.

“We have received the news with shock and disbelief as we are family,” said Capa, on Wednesday afternoon.

“We appeal to the community of Ingquza Hill to remain calm, mourn and grieve, but also allow space for the family to do the same in order to give Goya a dignified farewell.”

DispatchLIVE