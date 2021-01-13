Loxion Kulca co-founder Wandi Nzimande dies

"Wandi was a friend and brother to so many staff members. We will miss his genuine interactions with people in the building and the work ethic he brought into every mix. It has been a real honour working with a cultural icon like him," she said.

When Sowetan approached Sechaba Mogale, Loxion Kulca's co-founder, for comment, he was too distraught to speak.

"I'm still processing the news and I can't comment at this stage," said Mogale.

Photographer and video producer Kagiso Legotlo told SowetanLIVE Nzimande was someone who was always willing to help other people to succeed.

"If you could approach Wandi and tell him that you were unemployed and needed a job, he would start by giving you a small assignment so that you could start earning an income," said Legotlo, who's known Nzimande for 18 years.

"He was not one to turn away people who were in need."

"He was someone who pushed for black excellence and wanted to see people become better. He recently produced ProKid's documentary as he believed anyone associated with black excellence shouldn't be forgotten," he said.

On Twitter DJ Euphonik posted: RIP @DJ1D Thank [you] for showing us local is lekker and possible!

Thembisa Liyenna Nxumalo wrote: A friend of the arts and an incredible elder of @CherryFilmFest. When I got married, @Dj1D said, you may not think we know but you married a good one. We are watching you, and protecting you. I am broken. Rest easy Wandi.

"No!!! Not ⁦⁦@Dj1D⁩ !!! You touched me so much with your warmth, soulfulness, vision and inspiration... RIP Hero," posted