KZN MEC Bheki Ntuli dies after ‘short illness’

KwaZulu-Natal transport, community safety and liaison MEC Bheki Ntuli has died after a short illness.

In a short statement, the ANC in KZN said that Ntuli - also a member of the provincial executive committee - died on Saturday.

It is believed he died of Covid-19 related complications.

“The ANC in the province will release an official statement once the Office of the Premier has made an official announcement.

“The ANC calls on everybody to give the family space to mourn their untimely loss peacefully until further details are announced,” the party statement read.