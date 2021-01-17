South Africa

KZN MEC Bheki Ntuli dies after ‘short illness’

By Staff Reporter - 17 January 2021 - 09:12
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Stephanie de Sakutin

KwaZulu-Natal transport, community safety and liaison MEC Bheki Ntuli has died after a short illness.

In a short statement, the ANC in KZN said that Ntuli - also a member of the provincial executive committee - died on Saturday.

It is believed he died of Covid-19 related complications.

“The ANC in the province will release an official statement once the Office of the Premier has made an official announcement.

“The ANC calls on everybody to give the family space to mourn their untimely loss peacefully until further details are announced,” the party statement read.

Breaking | Veteran actor, composer, Sam Phillips dies

Veteran actor, writer and music composer Sam Phillips has died.
News
21 hours ago

Loxion Kulca co-founder Wandi Nzimande dies

Wandi Nzimande, the co-founder of popular streetwear and lifestyle brand Loxion Kulca, has died.
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
X