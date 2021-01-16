South Africa

Renowned for his character as Kgosi Rratladi Tladi

Breaking | Veteran actor, composer, Sam Phillips dies

16 January 2021 - 13:14

Veteran actor, writer and music composer Sam Phillips has died.

Phillips was 72-years old...

