PAC must be rebuilt, say mourners at Johnson Mlambo’s memorial

Now is the time to restore the Pan Africanist Congress to its former glory.

This was the call made by the party’s national organiser, Chris Sankara, who was speaking during a virtual memorial service honouring the life of Johnson Phillip Mlambo on Thursday.

“Some of the issues that we are going through as the PAC leaders like Mlambo and [Robert] Sobukwe already knew because they were able to analyse situations. We can only get better from here by focusing on the programme of unity which were central to Mlambo and Sobukwe,” said Sankara, who described Mlambo as a “humble yet disciplined” man.

“We are where we are because the system allowed it. We are the only ones that can change the status quo. Let us focus on rebuilding the PAC from the branches to the regions and the provinces and sometimes rebuilding will call for sacrifices to be made.”