South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Ministers announce level 3 Covid-19 restrictions

By Staff Reporter - 29 December 2020 - 10:43

Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, health minister Zweli Mkhize and police minister Bheki Cele will on Tuesday hold a media briefing on the revised Covid-19 restrictions, regulations and enforcement.

On Monday night President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the country will move back to an adjusted level 3 lockdown with immediate effect.

