Alcohol banned as Covid-19 surges

SA will go into lockdown level 3 with immediate effect from midnight, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday.

He said this would be done to curb the further spread of the coronavirus that is wreaking havoc in the country.

Under adjusted lockdown level 3, all indoor and outdoor gatherings will be immediately prohibited.

Only funerals will be allowed, but they can only be attended by not more than 50 people.

Curfew will be extended from 9pm to 6am, while all beaches will be closed effective from Tuesday.