From booze to fines, here's the lowdown on Covid-19 regulations from Bheki Cele
Police minister Bheki Cele says those who flout the adjusted lockdown regulations will pay, as not wearing a mask in public, drinking or transporting alcohol could result in a fine or six months’ imprisonment.
Cele and other ministers briefed the media on the new regulations after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Monday, in which he announced stricter regulations and SA's move to lockdown level 3.
There are 1,021,451 cumulative Covid-19 cases in the country, with 27, 568 deaths. The latest report from the health ministry revealed that SA registered 497 deaths on Tuesday, 158 from the Western Cape, 137 from the Eastern Cape, 114 from Kwa-Zulu Natal and 68 from Gauteng.
Here's what you should know from the minister's address:
Mask up or you'll be in trouble
Cele said people will be arrested or fined for not wearing their masks.
“The mask has been a problem for a very long time and the police have been out there making a plea that people must put their masks [on] ... to prevent [the spread of the virus.
“We're not just going to remind you to wear a mask. If you don't, you will definitely be arrested.”
If you sell booze illegally you'll lose your licence
The minister said owners of establishments who sell booze illegally will lose their licences.
“There are people who are causing economic sabotage when it comes to alcohol [on] the black market. Our eyes are very much open on that. We're going to be tough.
“We really advise that those who have licences and permission to trade alcohol [will lose them if they break the law by selling illegally] and they must be sent to prison.”
Police will pounce on “after-tears” attendees
Funerals are still limited to 50 attendees. Gatherings before and after, night vigils and “after-tears” events are prohibited.
“Police shall not hesitate to dismantle the funerals that are illegal. Anything that [has more than 50 people], is longer than four hours, after party or after tears, police will deal seriously with that matter.”
Police brutality will not be tolerated
Cele said no decision has been made about deploying the SANDF. The minister assured the nation that laws will be enforced without brutality.
“We urge people not to push the police to reach the level where they will have to use [extra force], but if needs be we will enforce the law ... That is what we will do. We will enforce the law minus brutality.
