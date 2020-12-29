The rules: Five ways your life may change under lockdown level 3
SA has moved to an adjusted level 3 lockdown as the number of Covid-19 cases soars past the one million mark, changing the way that many will celebrate the new year this week.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday that SA, from midnight, would move from level 1 back to an adjusted level 3 lockdown as part of intensified efforts to curb the spread of the Covid-19.
Ramaphosa said the new infections were rising at an alarming rate and pointed to a lack of vigilance over the holiday period. He said SA let down its guard, and unfortunately was now paying the price.
To date, SA has had 1,011,871 confirmed Covid-19 cases with 27,071 deaths. The total number of recoveries is 849,974.
Here are five ways life will change under the new lockdown level, and some reactions from people on social media:
You better be home by 9pm!
“The nationwide curfew will be extended from 9pm to 6am. Apart from permitted workers and for medical and security emergencies, nobody is allowed outside their place of residence during curfew,” said Ramaphosa.
Airlines must be having a rough morning as a result of the new curfew. My flight has been changed a total of 4 times since midnight. Might be safe to go and camp and the airport— Remember Marikana (@Keepin_up_no_Si) December 29, 2020
You can't stop off to buy or drink some booze
“The sale of alcohol from retail outlets and the on-site consumption of alcohol will not be permitted. The prohibition on consuming alcohol in public spaces like parks and beaches remains,” he said.
With the #alcoholban and #level3 restrictions I really hope that uBaba Cele does not only target soft spots for publicity but go to the centres of gangster dens.— Christo 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@ChristoThurston) December 29, 2020
No more outdoor or indoor gatherings
“All indoor and outdoor gatherings will be prohibited for 14 days from the date hereof, except for funerals and other limited exceptions as detailed in the regulations, such as restaurants, museums, gyms and casinos,” said Ramaphosa
You can't go to the beach if you live in a hotspot
“As the infections continue to rise, cabinet on the advice of the national coronavirus command council has decided that all beaches, dams, lakes, rivers, public parks and public swimming pools in hotspot areas will be closed to the public,” he said
ALL CAPE TOWN BEACHES ARE CLOSED!🥺 The favourite child is now being treated like the rest of us— MPHO 🌻 (@MphoMoalamedi) December 28, 2020
You can attend funerals but only if there is less than 50 people
“Funerals may not be attended by more than 50 people with social distancing. Every business premises must determine the maximum number of staff and customers permitted at any one time based on our social-distancing guidelines and may not exceed that limit,” he said.
Why on earth is funeral attendance permitted 50 people? Surely at this dire time only the immediate family should be allowed to attend.— missymitchqi (@missymitchqi) December 28, 2020
