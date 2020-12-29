Beaches and parks — here's what is permitted under revised level 3
Be warned: Cops are out to enforce the regulations
Beaches in areas not viewed as Covid-19 hotspots will be open to the public and licensed fishing is permitted, says Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
Gazetting the new revised level 3 regulations, after President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of tighter restrictions to combat the surging rate of infections, she has outlined which activities are banned — and which are allowed.
All beaches, dams, lakes and rivers, inclusive of all recreational facilities at these places, are closed to the public in the 22 hotspot areas as declared by Ramaphosa.
Residents of places such as Kleinzee and Port Nolloth are, however, permitted to enjoy their beaches, subject to+ a curfew and providing there is no overcrowding.
The regulation states: “Beaches that are open to the public in non-hotspots (i.e. Northern Cape) shall only be open between 06H00 and 19H00: and be monitored for compliance with all health protocols and social distancing measures.”
Fishing is also permitted under certain conditions.
“The closure of beaches and restrictions on times of operation do not apply to fishermen for fishing purposes, who are in possession of a permit or exemption granted in terms of the Marine Living Resources Act.”
Non-compliance with the prohibitions, conditions and hours of opening of beaches will result in the closure of those beaches throughout the festive season, warned Dlamini-Zuma.
The declared hotspots, however, cover much of SA's coastline and the large metros.
Law enforcement officials in Cape Town were on the beat on Tuesday morning, urging people to adhere to the beach ban in the city.
Cape Town Metro Police warn the people in Muizenberg not to use the beach to swim after Pres. Cyril Ramaphosa calling on the closing of it as of midnight @TimesLIVE @PresidencyZA @SundayTimesZA @CyrilRamaphosa pic.twitter.com/c674UOHdHS— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) December 29, 2020
The new gazetted regulations also confirm the closure of swimming pools to the public, except for the training of professional athletes and swimming contests referred to in another regulation.
Public parks where there are no access control measures and entry limitations already in place are also shut down.
Game parks, botanical gardens, aquariums and zoos and other parks where access control measures and entry limitations are already in place may remain open to the public between the hours of 9am and 6pm. They will be monitored for compliance with all health protocols, such as wearing face masks and social distancing measures.
Gyms and fitness centres are allowed to operate with a limit of 50 people or less for indoor venues and 100 people or less for outdoor venues. If the venue is too small to hold the prescribed number of people observing a distance of at least one-and-a-half metres from each other then not more than 50% of the capacity of the venue may be used.
Restaurants may remain open subject to the same limits on numbers of patrons and health protocols — and an 8pm closing time. This also applies to casinos and theatres.
Hotels, lodges, bed and breakfasts, timeshare facilities, resorts and guest houses are allowed full capacity of the available rooms for accommodation, with patrons observing a distance of at least one-and-a-half metres from each other when in common spaces.
All business premises, including supermarkets and pharmacies, are subject to a limitation of 50% of the floor space, which includes customers and employees, and subject to strict adherence to all health protocols.
Venues such as nightclubs, bars, taverns and shebeens may not operate.
The 22 districts declared coronavirus hotspots by the president:
- In the Eastern Cape, these are Chris Hani district, Buffalo City, Amathole district, Alfred Nzo district and the OR Tambo district. These are in addition to Nelson Mandela Bay Metro and the Sarah Baartman district, which have already been declared hotspots.
- In KwaZulu-Natal, these are eThekwini, Umgungundlovu district, Ugu district, Harry Gwala district, King Cetshwayo district and iLembe district.
- In Gauteng, the West Rand district, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg are declared hotspots.
- In the Western Cape, the West Coast district, Overberg district, Winelands district, Cape Town, Central Karoo district are hotspots. This is in addition to the Garden Route district.
- In the North West, Bojanala district is declared a hotspot area.
- And in Limpopo, the Waterberg district and the Capricorn district are declared coronavirus hotspots.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.