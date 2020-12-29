Beaches and parks — here's what is permitted under revised level 3

Beaches in areas not viewed as Covid-19 hotspots will be open to the public and licensed fishing is permitted, says Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Gazetting the new revised level 3 regulations, after President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of tighter restrictions to combat the surging rate of infections, she has outlined which activities are banned — and which are allowed.

All beaches, dams, lakes and rivers, inclusive of all recreational facilities at these places, are closed to the public in the 22 hotspot areas as declared by Ramaphosa.

Residents of places such as Kleinzee and Port Nolloth are, however, permitted to enjoy their beaches, subject to+ a curfew and providing there is no overcrowding.

The regulation states: “Beaches that are open to the public in non-hotspots (i.e. Northern Cape) shall only be open between 06H00 and 19H00: and be monitored for compliance with all health protocols and social distancing measures.”