Festival of Lights called off at Joburg Zoo due to new lockdown regulations

The Festival of Lights event that was due to start at the Johannesburg Zoo on Tuesday has been put on ice after SA’s move to level 3 of the lockdown regulations.

Festival organisers said the decision to pull the plug on the event was taken jointly by stakeholders including Joburg City Parks and Zoo, Metro Bus Services and City Power.

The festival, now in its second year, boasts an enchanting collection of illuminated life-sized animal characters, music, dance, Christmas carols, opera, food stalls, childrens' play areas and night markets. It was supposed to run until January 3.

The event organisers said tickets had already been sold out for all days of the event which was initially scheduled to go ahead with Covid-19 protocols in place.

Joburg City Theatres CEO Xoliswa Nduneni Ngema said it was in the best interests of all to halt the event.

“Out of patriotic duty to prioritise the safety and health of our staff members, performers and patrons, I urge us all to cooperate and follow the president's instructions so we can overcome this unprecedented pandemic. We are looking forward to a healthy 2021 as we have opened bookings for upcoming productions.”