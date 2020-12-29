Tears, fears and no more groove: Mzansi reacts to SA moving back to level 3
“It can’t be easy to have people dying every day from a pandemic during one’s presidency. Now is not the time for jokes and cynicism.”
This is one of the remarks from people who weighed in on President Cyril Ramaphosa's emotional national address on Monday, as the country moved back to level 3 lockdown.
A teary-eyed Ramaphosa pleaded with SA to take care of themselves and comply with the Covid-19 regulation as the country's infection rate hit the million mark milestone this week.
Under adjusted lockdown level 3, all indoor and outdoor gatherings have been prohibited for 14 days. Only funerals are allowed, but they cannot be attended by more than 50 people.
The curfew was extended from 9pm to 6am, while all beaches will be closed effective from Tuesday. Non-essential establishments, including shops, restaurants, bars and all cultural venues, must close at 8pm.
The sale of alcohol will not be permitted and the prohibition on consuming alcohol in public spaces remains, Ramaphosa said.
He said distribution and transportation of alcohol will be prohibited with exceptions.
“We have let down our guard, and unfortunately we are now paying the price,” said Ramaphosa.
“The rapid rise in infections is being fuelled by so-called superspreader events, including end-of-year functions, family and social gatherings, and music and cultural events.
“This is a cause for great alarm, and points to an extreme lack of vigilance over the holiday period.”
Ramaphosa said every person needed to wear a mask in a public space.
“A person who does not wear a cloth mask covering over the nose and mouth in a public place will be committing an offence. A person who does not wear a mask could be arrested and prosecuted.
"On conviction, they will be liable to a fine or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or to both a fine and imprisonment,” he said.
On social media, many felt irresponsible people were to blame for those who would suffer under level 3.
Others echoed Ramaphosa's statement that everyone was responsible for their own behaviour and should do their part to help stop the spread of the virus.
Here is snapshot of what people said:
I have never seen a President cry or show this much emotion during an address. He is literally begging us to take care.— Leanne Manas (@LeanneManas) December 28, 2020
Please please South Africa look after yourselves and those around you. We need to take responsibility for our own actions now! 🙏 🕯 #level3 #Covid19SA
Now many working families and small business owners will pay a high price for the irresponsibility of those that keep breaking #COVID19 rules #ThePresidentsSpeech #Level3— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) December 28, 2020
President very emotional tonight. Can’t be easy to have people dying everyday from a pandemic during one’s presidency. Now is not the time for jokes and cynicism. I don’t have any fine-sounding skeptical arguments. I’d much rather we stayed alive. #level3 #cyril— Brother Bear 🐻 (@Blaklez) December 28, 2020
You can swear at me it's fine but ALCOHOL,GATHERINGS AND GROOVE are a major Factor that contributed to the increase in new Infections /new wave#level5 #Level3 #alcoholban #cyril— Free Spirit 🦋😊 Happy Soul (@Joe____Banana) December 28, 2020
#level3 God have mercy on us,his teary-eyes says alot,Something big is coming that we don't know abt to 😔 pic.twitter.com/BuNak9nnUx— PearlMj (@PearlMjr) December 28, 2020
Wait...is @CyrilRamaphosa crying?? Its tough🙆♂️🙆♂️🙆♂️🙆♂️ #level3 #COVID__19— Ricky (@_rekemk) December 28, 2020
South Africans are stubborn... can be FOOLISH and their stupidity is putting all of us at risk. Wear your BLOODY mask, it doesn't make u any less clever #FamilyMeeting pic.twitter.com/ntuhlul0Y0
So this is why there is #alcoholban #level3 #Ramaphosa pic.twitter.com/yi46YHI3q2— MarCus (Hood Gang Nigga) (@Mr_KeezySA) December 28, 2020
Shame with tears in his eyes 😭— محمد - نوير (@AmardienNoer) December 28, 2020
People let's start and do what it's needed from us, it'll be the only way to bring it to a stable..
We're TIRED 😩
The President is TIRED 😫
Our TIRED is TIRED 😢😪#cyril #level5 #LockdownSA #Ramaphosa #level3 #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/LDnyRvYQwd
I must admit I was heartbroken to see our president @CyrilRamaphosa address the nation the evening.He was clearly disappointed in our behaviour. At one point,he was almost drawn to tears.I wish I could just tell him I am sorry Mr. President, I wish I could make it better. #level3 pic.twitter.com/TvNIcK2il4— 🚀 𝔽𝕒𝕚𝕫𝕖𝕝 ℙ𝕒𝕥𝕖𝕝 (@FaizelPatel143) December 28, 2020
South Africa moves to level 3 lockdown, with effect from midnight tonight. Hope u're all happy now, South Africa? #Covid19SA pic.twitter.com/bqAESwSXFU— Dr. Samantha O'Neill (@SamONeillSA) December 28, 2020
Well South Africa is now on level 3 lockdown. From now on I will be calling out people for not wearing their masks correctly in shops and public spaces!— Luna L Fae (@LuFaeSG) December 28, 2020
We are the solution to this problem. Please South Africa look after yourselves and those around you. We need to take responsibility for our action now! #Covid19SA #LockdownSA #lockdown #confinement #COVID19 #COVIDー19 #Curfew #Ramaphosa— Alexander Hämpel (@AlexanderHampel) December 28, 2020
Back to Lockdown level 3 in South Africa.— DJ Rossouw (@DjRossouw87) December 28, 2020
Come on #saffas lets get some commitment and battle this virus!!!
Who ever breaks the law, the new laws the president did say to night, name and shane him/her on social media.
Lets fight this virus!!!!
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.