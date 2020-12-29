Tears, fears and no more groove: Mzansi reacts to SA moving back to level 3

“It can’t be easy to have people dying every day from a pandemic during one’s presidency. Now is not the time for jokes and cynicism.”

This is one of the remarks from people who weighed in on President Cyril Ramaphosa's emotional national address on Monday, as the country moved back to level 3 lockdown.

A teary-eyed Ramaphosa pleaded with SA to take care of themselves and comply with the Covid-19 regulation as the country's infection rate hit the million mark milestone this week.

Under adjusted lockdown level 3, all indoor and outdoor gatherings have been prohibited for 14 days. Only funerals are allowed, but they cannot be attended by more than 50 people.

The curfew was extended from 9pm to 6am, while all beaches will be closed effective from Tuesday. Non-essential establishments, including shops, restaurants, bars and all cultural venues, must close at 8pm.