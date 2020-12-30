SAA Pilots' Association may fight labour court lockout ruling

Pilots had already made sacrifices, even having to give up half their salaries, he said, adding that this was not taken into consideration as the business rescue practitioners handled retrenchment pay and selection criteria.

“We maintain this lockout is nothing other than further abuse of power under the business rescue provisions in an attempt to scapegoat the pilots for the state of SAA, exactly as Dudu Myeni attempted to do, and an infringement on the correct and fair treatment of employees in a company under business rescue.”

Back alleged there was more to the pilots' lockout.

“In addition to distracting from a disastrous business rescue process and the real reasons for SAA’s demise, the lockout is about trying to force the pilots to accept retrenchment based on race and an attempt by the BRPs and the [department of public enterprises] to avoid an unfair dismissal claim and the liability thereof, which would result from the implementation of their envisaged discriminatory, prejudicial and unlawful approach to the retrenchment of pilots.