South Africa

Dudu Myeni makes cash payment 'in R200 notes' as part of legal fees settlement in delinquency case

By TimesLIVE - 28 November 2020 - 12:34
Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni. File photo
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/THE TIMES

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said on Friday that former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni had paid R118,291.94 — some of it in cash — for legal fees in its delinquent director case against her.

In a statement, Outa said Myeni has paid the legal costs in its case — alongside the SAA Pilots Association (SAAPA) — for her failed applications aimed at blocking the delinquent director ruling.

In May, Myeni was declared a delinquent director for life, with the court ordering that she pay legal costs.

