Dudu Myeni makes cash payment 'in R200 notes' as part of legal fees settlement in delinquency case

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said on Friday that former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni had paid R118,291.94 — some of it in cash — for legal fees in its delinquent director case against her.

In a statement, Outa said Myeni has paid the legal costs in its case — alongside the SAA Pilots Association (SAAPA) — for her failed applications aimed at blocking the delinquent director ruling.

In May, Myeni was declared a delinquent director for life, with the court ordering that she pay legal costs.