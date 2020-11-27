South Africa

WATCH | Zondo instructs criminal charge against Dudu Myeni for unmasking Mr X: How it unfolded

27 November 2020 - 13:06
Anthony Molyneaux Multimedia journalist

In a defiant display at the state capture inquiry on November 5, former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni revealed the name of a protected witness after deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo warned her to keep his identity concealed.


On Friday, inquiry chairperson Zondo instructed the inquiry's legal team to assist the commission secretary to lay a criminal charge against Myeni.

“I have instructed the legal team to assist the secretary to prepare the documentation necessary so the secretary of the commission can lay a criminal complaint against Ms Dudu Myeni,” Zondo said at the start of the day's hearing.

“And for the police to investigate possible contravention of either sections 5 of the Commissions Act or regulation 9 of the regulations of the commission, and that process will be taken forward urgently.”

