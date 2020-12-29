Cancel the R10bn SAA bailout to pay for vaccines: John Steenhuisen

The acquisition and provision of one of the four available coronavirus vaccines must replace lockdown if SA is to survive Covid-19, says DA leader John Steenhuisen.

“We understand that the resurgence in Covid-19 cases is dire for our country, but we knew at the beginning of this crisis that we would be grappling with the virus for 18 to 24 months. We now need to stock our arsenal with a finite solution to address this pandemic decisively and sustainably,” he said.

Steenhuisen said President Cyril Ramaphosa initially said that SA would receive the coronavirus vaccine in the first quarter of 2021. However, he said, this goalpost has now been shifted to the second quarter.

“There needs to be a simultaneous plan to massively improve public health care and get urgent access to a vaccine to begin a comprehensive rollout.

“The vaccination rollout is continuing apace across the EU and UK. In countries such as Chile, Costa Rica, and Mexico, where the socio-economic circumstances are not dissimilar to our own, vaccines are already being rolled out nationwide at great pace.

“The SA government has no excuse for its negligence in this regard and owes South Africans an explanation.”