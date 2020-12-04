We did not miss Covid-19 vaccine payment deadline: Tito Mboweni

Finance minister Tito Mboweni says SA has not missed the deadline to pay the R500m required for it to be part of the COVAX global Covid-19 vaccine distribution scheme.

The facility would give SA early access to a batch of vaccines required to protect front-line health-care workers and the public from the deadly coronavirus.

Mboweni told parliament on Friday that government had until December 15 to make the payment required to join the vaccine scheme.

He was responding to a question from DA MP Geordin Hill-Lewis, who wanted Mboweni to explain how the government justified the R10bn rescue of SAA while missing the COVAX deadline. Mboweni responded that nothing could be further from the truth.