Zondo commission to lay criminal complaint against Dudu Myeni

Zondo said he had looked into the affidavit of Myeni explaining her conduct and was not convinced.

“I have instructed the legal team to assist the secretary to prepare the documentation necessary so that the secretary of the commission can lay a criminal complaint against Ms Dudu Myeni,” said Zondo at the start of the hearing on Friday.

“And for the police to investigate possible contravention of either sections 5 of the Commission's Act or regulation 9 of the regulations of the Commission and that process will be taken forward urgently.”

