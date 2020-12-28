Rejoice Mabudafhasi tipped to replace Mbete as SA ambassador in Zimbabwe

Rejoice Mabudafhasi, 77, who served as deputy minister in at least two portfolios, is tipped to replace Mphakama Mbete as SA ambassador to Zimbabwe as early as January next year, diplomatic sources told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE.

The one-time national treasurer of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu), an affiliate of Cosatu, is expected to seek to strengthen trade and economic relations between Harare and Pretoria.

Lunga Nqengelele, media liaison officer at the ministry of international relations and co-operation, said however that the department will only comment should she present her credentials in Harare.

“We don’t usually comment about ambassador designates before they are accepted by the host country. It’s international practice because a host country has the right to decline. We will only speak after a designate, in this case to Zimbabwe, meets that country’s president to present their credentials and is accepted,” he said.