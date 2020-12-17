Double joy as UFS twins nab medical degrees

Keitumetsi and Boitumelo Molise, twins from Botshabelo, have become social media sensations after a photo of their graduation from the University of the Free State went viral.

The photo was posted by their sister with the caption: "God has done it again!! My baby twin sisters made it, they are Doctors y’all"

The post was shared by more than 4,000 users on the social media platform.

Speaking to SowetanLIVE, the duo said the reason they chose to pursue medicine was inspired by their grandfather, who had cancer and was placed under palliative care.

“It was a major factor that influenced our decision. It was very difficult to see him in the last stage of his life knowing that there is nothing we could do” said Keitumetsi.

Keitumetsi added that that made them realise that everyone deserved standard health treatment, whether it comes from private or public hospital.

Boitumelo says that while they have been doing everything together from high school to university, their passions in medical sciences differ .