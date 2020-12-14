Fake acting magistrate found guilty of fraud in Bloemfontein

A 38-year-old woman who fabricated her credentials for an acting magistrate position has been sentenced to 36 months of correctional supervision for fraud.

Ruwaidah Henney was convicted and sentenced in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court, provincial Hawks spokesperson Capt Christopher Singo said on Monday.

Henney was approached by a senior magistrate at the Bloemfontein court in April 2018 about an acting magistrate position.

Henney submitted her CV and was duly appointed.

“The accused was initially requested to provide proof of her admittance as an attorney and was again requested at the end of July 2018,” said Singo.