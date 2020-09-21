Advocate, attorney in hot water over suspect R2m RAF claim

East London advocate Phakamisa Toni and his instructing attorney Mcebisi Templeton Klaas may face criminal prosecution and censure by the Legal Practice Council (LPC) over a raft of issues related to a “bogus” accident claim.

The pair represented Sibongiseni Mzayiya, 27, in a R2.05m claim against the Road Accident Fund, allegedly after he was knocked down by a car on the side of the road while returning from an athletics meeting at Sisa Dukashe stadium in Mdantsane on March 20 2019.

But Klaas subsequently admitted in an affidavit on August 18 2020 that the accident occurred 12 years earlier, on February 15 2007, but gave no reason for the misrepresentation.

The high court in East London struck from the roll an application for default judgment of R720,000 after the RAF did not defend the damages claim, stating it could not be sure that Mzayiya even knew about the claim lodged in his name.