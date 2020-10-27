'Fake' Eastern Cape doctors dispensed medicine, wrote sick notes for a fee

Two bogus doctors — who dispensed medication for sick patients, mostly pensioners, without the necessary qualifications and licenses since 2019 — appeared in the Butterworth magistrate's court on Monday.

Josiah Kizit, 61, and his wife Henrietta Mukengeshayi, 44, also allegedly issued fraudulent sick certificates, according to Hawks spokesperson Capt Lwando Zenzile.

They were arrested last week during an operation by the Hawks' serious commercial crime investigation, assisted by Butterworth crime intelligence, SAPS forensic sciences laboratory and the Health Professions Council of SA.

“The Kizitos started operating the surgery in January 2019 at Bongalo Mall in Butterworth, charging R250 per consultation. Their clients were mostly pensioners around Butterworth, Dutywa, Ngqamakwe, Willowvale and Centana.

“Other patients who used the surgery for consultation allegedly paid for fraudulent sick certificates for work. Kizito's were also dispensing medication to their clients including injections without the necessary qualifications and licence,” said Zenzile.

The pair were charged for violating the Health Professions Act, other related medical acts, fraud, forgery, money laundering and uttering.

They were granted bail of R50,000 each by the Butterworth magistrate's court and the matter was postponed to November 27.

Zenzile said the team seized volumes of medication and used syringes at the surgery for further investigation.

TimesLIVE