Traffic cops arrested and examiners fired for bribery and corruption

Two Gauteng traffic officers, who allegedly demanded a bribe of R5,000 from a truck driver, were arrested in a sting operation on Friday.

Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said the pair allegedly stopped a truck on the R101 on Tuesday and impounded it for unspecified reasons.

“They demanded a payment of R5,000 for the release of the vehicle. An arrangement was made for the money to be delivered to the suspects at Makapanstad traffic offices,” he said.

The incident was reported to the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit, which then set up a sting operation with the assistance of the Hawks.

“The suspects were arrested soon after receiving the money and have been held at the Makapanstad police station. They are scheduled to appear at the Temba magistrate's court on Monday,” said Zwane.