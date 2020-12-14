Cops investigate after policewoman's body retrieved from river.

The body of missing police detective W/O Nosipho Mphakathi was found floating in Umzimvubu River on Saturday afternoon.

Mphakathi, 40, was stationed at Port St Johns police station.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Sibongile Soci said an inquest docket had been registered.

“The body was retrieved near a lodge in Port St Johns at about 3pm on Saturday,” Soci said.

“The body was discovered by the owner of the lodge, who raised the alarm with police.”

Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga has sent condolences to Mphakathi’s family, friends and colleagues.

She was reported missing on Friday and police had requested community assistance in tracing her.

“She was last seen by her 16-year-old son leaving her homestead at Tyibane locality in Port St Johns on December 8 at about 11pm,” Soci said.