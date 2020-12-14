South Africa

Cops investigate after policewoman's body retrieved from river

By Lulamile Feni - 14 December 2020 - 10:44
The body of  missing police detective W/O Nosipho Mphakathi was found floating in  Umzimvubu River on Saturday afternoon.

Mphakathi, 40, was stationed at Port St Johns police station.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Sibongile Soci  said  an inquest docket had been registered.

“The body was retrieved  near a  lodge in Port St Johns at about 3pm on Saturday,” Soci said.

“The body was discovered  by the owner of the lodge, who raised the alarm with  police.”

Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga has  sent condolences to Mphakathi’s family, friends and colleagues.

She was reported missing on Friday and police had requested community assistance in tracing her.

“She was last seen by her 16-year-old son leaving her homestead at Tyibane locality in Port St Johns on  December 8 at about 11pm,” Soci said.

 The Police, Prison and Civil Rights Union (Popcru) in the Eastern Cape believes  Mphakathi did not take her own life and has called for speedy arrests if investigations indicate it was not an accident.

Popcru provincial chair Loyiso Mdingi said their call came in the context of SA’s scourge of gender-based violence.

“We strongly condemn any form of abuse of women and children. Now a woman who is dead is a policewoman, someone who  committed her life to protecting the country and its citizens,” he said.

“She died under mysterious circumstances.

 “We send  condolences to her family, children, colleagues and fellow Popcru members.”

 

