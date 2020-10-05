KZN cops in court for stealing R2.2m during bogus search and seizure raid

The Hawks in KZN have arrested three police officers accused of stealing R2.2m during a "bogus" search and seizure operation in April last year.

The three police officers, two from Durban the K9 unit and one from Pinetown Crime Intelligence, will appear on Monday in the Durban magistrate's court following their arrest on Friday for alleged theft. They are aged between 38 and 49.

The Hawks are still searching for one more officer and a civilian linked to the alleged crime.