Paramedic traumatised but unhurt after being shot in Cape Town

A paramedic has escaped death twice thanks to wearing a bulletproof vest when he was first stabbed in the back and later hit by a stray bullet while treating patients in the Western Cape.

During the latest attack, the paramedic had been dispatched with a colleague to help a patient at 3.30am on Tuesday at Beacon Valley in Mitchells Plain.

“As they stopped at the patient’s home, a suspect ran towards the ambulance and a stray bullet hit one of the paramedics in his chest. Fortunately, he was wearing a bulletproof vest which saved his life,” said EMS spokesperson Deanna Bessick. “There were no injuries besides the bruising that was left behind in the area where the bullet hit.”

She said the same paramedic was previously stabbed in the back with a knife while working in the same area.

“He was wearing his bulletproof vest at that time as well. He is one of the members of the Tafelsig project, consisting of a dedicated vehicle and crew, that was implemented more than a year ago.