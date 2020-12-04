Suspect on the run

Jilted lover kills girlfriend, injures sister-in-law

A bitter break-up led to a man killing his girlfriend and wounding her elder sister in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni, at the weekend.



Sibongile Mgabadeli, 40, was admitted to the local hospital after she was shot twice by the enraged boyfriend of her sister, Ncindelwa, on Saturday. She was discharged on Wednesday...