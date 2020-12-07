South Africa

Microlight pilot crashes in Centurion

By TimesLIVE - 07 December 2020 - 12:31
Two people were injured in the microlight crash early on Monday.
Image: ER24

A 52-year-old man has suffered critical injuries after his microlight crashed near Sunderland Ridge, Centurion, on Monday morning, paramedics say.

The passenger, an 18-year-old male, had a leg injury, said ER24.

Spokesperson Ross Campbell said paramedics arrived at 7am to find the microlight wreck in a field.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

TimesLIVE

