Microlight pilot crashes in Centurion

A 52-year-old man has suffered critical injuries after his microlight crashed near Sunderland Ridge, Centurion, on Monday morning, paramedics say.

The passenger, an 18-year-old male, had a leg injury, said ER24.

Spokesperson Ross Campbell said paramedics arrived at 7am to find the microlight wreck in a field.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

TimesLIVE