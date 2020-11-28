Truck talks continue as troops march in to stem highway violence

Crisis talks about trucking violence were continuing on Saturday after police minister Bheki Cele said soldiers would patrol roads targeted by saboteurs.

Violent attacks have claimed the life of one person, left two critically injured and seen at least 35 trucks torched in two weeks.

The turmoil stems from a feud between trucking companies and unemployed SA drivers over foreign drivers.

According to the interministerial committee established by President Cyril Ramaphosa and comprising the ministers of home affairs, labour, transport and police, 84 truck attacks have been recorded since April.