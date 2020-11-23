ANC KZN slams MK vets campaign to 'remove foreigners' in Durban

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has condemned attacks on foreign-owned shops in the Durban city centre on Monday.

Members of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) and truck drivers took to the streets to target foreign-owned shops and stalls, demanding their immediate closure.

This was the third move in a campaign to “rid” Durban of foreigners by the military veterans in the past month, including one that took place at Durban's The Workshop shopping centre and Berea precinct.

ANC provincial spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela said, “We have come out clearly and consistently condemning that thing [targeting of foreign nationals]. There are no people who will play a role of a vigilante group in a normal society. There are foreign-run shops that are operating legally. We told the police to play their role.”